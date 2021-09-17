Barclays Downgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vector Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vector Group by 94,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

