Barclays Raises Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $150.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

LSPD stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

