Barclays Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Overweight

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

