Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $264.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00135006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.96 or 0.00768000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

