Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €88.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.36 ($115.71).

ETR:BMW opened at €82.07 ($96.55) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

