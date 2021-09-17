Bayview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Globe Life accounts for about 1.6% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Globe Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. 14,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

