Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3,392.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

