Beer Money Price Tops $0.0103 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $363,848.90 and approximately $29,821.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00132762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

