Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Buys $17,775.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BELFB stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 152.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.