Bellwether Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,034.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $754.26. The company had a trading volume of 322,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $746.73 billion, a PE ratio of 394.81, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.