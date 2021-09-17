Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,066,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $57.92. 22,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

