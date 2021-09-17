Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $48.02. 5,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

