Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 138,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.49. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

