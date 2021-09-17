Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 114,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock remained flat at $$31.53 during trading on Friday. 13,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

