Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,320 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

