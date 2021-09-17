Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,393 Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.81.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

