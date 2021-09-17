Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $108,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 158,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.81 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

