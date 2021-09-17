Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $131,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 172,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

