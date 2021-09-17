Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,714 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 576.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.