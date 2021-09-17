Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $685.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.37. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

