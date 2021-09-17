Berenberg Bank Increases Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 385

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Chemring Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £889.77 million and a PE ratio of 22.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.18.

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

