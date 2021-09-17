Berenberg Bank Raises MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 910

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLE. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £478.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 827.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 843.21. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

