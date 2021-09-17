BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $253,936,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $156.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

