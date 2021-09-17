BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

CRM opened at $260.36 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.