Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Down 1.7%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

