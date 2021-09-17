BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.75 Million

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $37.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 518.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $159.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $272.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

