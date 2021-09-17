BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

BTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $30.61 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

