Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.54 million and $426.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009614 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,295,387 coins and its circulating supply is 22,166,657 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

