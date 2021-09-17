BitcoinPoS Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $6,513.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,939,431 coins and its circulating supply is 4,727,977 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

