BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ: BKCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

9/10/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

9/9/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/31/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/27/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/17/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/16/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/11/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/10/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

8/9/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock remained flat at $$3.95 on Friday. 10,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment Co alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.