BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

