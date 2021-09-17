BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,576,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,457,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $890.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $904.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

