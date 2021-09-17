BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 57,047 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

