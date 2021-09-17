BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 57,047 shares.The stock last traded at $16.23 and had previously closed at $16.06.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
