Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on October 15th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
BXMT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
