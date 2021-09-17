Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on October 15th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

BXMT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

