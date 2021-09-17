Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,922 shares of company stock worth $1,053,098. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE stock remained flat at $$18.99 on Friday. 9,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,089. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

