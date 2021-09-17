Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BRBS stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $17.74. 174,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,183. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 2,820.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.