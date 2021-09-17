BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $50.32 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $489.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $275,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $976,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

