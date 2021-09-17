Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SUSL traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $78.40. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

