Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Health & Science University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. 10,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,360. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

