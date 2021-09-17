BMO Capital Markets Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.62.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$28.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.14 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.