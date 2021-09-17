BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 43,272 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.69 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

