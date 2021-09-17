BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

