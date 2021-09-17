Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL opened at $223.57 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

