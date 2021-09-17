Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.
Shares of ECL opened at $223.57 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.