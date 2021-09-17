Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYDGF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $203.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.99.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

