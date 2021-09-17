Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.06.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.