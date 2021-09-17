Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.06.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.