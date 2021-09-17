Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.06.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

