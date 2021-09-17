Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.06.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

