Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

