Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

