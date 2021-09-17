Brighton Jones LLC Has $784,000 Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,032 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

