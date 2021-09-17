Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.